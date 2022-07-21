A retired police lieutenant facing terrorizing charges does not qualify for a court-appointed attorney.

Jojo Templo Garcia, 56, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Wednesday to answer to the charges in the indictment filed against him.

“I am pretty much indigent. I recently retired so I don’t think I can afford an attorney,” Garcia said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It was said during the hearing that Garcia still makes too much income from his retirement to qualify for legal counsel at no cost.

The court gave him more time to hire an attorney.

Garcia is scheduled to be back in court Aug. 10.

The retired cop was a no-show during his previous hearing earlier this month. The judge then issued a warning telling the probation officers that if Garcia failed to show up to the next hearing that he would be arrested.

Garcia was indicted on three counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony, three counts of reckless conduct, along with an additional charge of reckless conduct and official misconduct as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, Garcia allegedly threatened four victims between November 2021 and January 2022.

In December 2021, a widely circulated cellphone video showed a handful of people arguing in a Dededo neighborhood while Garcia, who was off-duty, and was allegedly armed with what appeared to be a rifle, Post files state. It’s believed that Garcia was on his property at the time.