Retired Guam police lieutenant Jojo Templo Garcia denied the charges handed down in an indictment filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Garcia, 56, appeared before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Wednesday.

He is represented independently and pro bono by attorney Peter Santos who entered the not guilty plea for Garcia.

His speedy trial rights were waived and the case has been assigned to Judge Maria Cenzon.

Indictment

Garcia was indicted on three counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony, three counts of reckless conduct, along with an additional charge of reckless conduct and official misconduct as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, Garcia allegedly threatened four people between November 2021 and January 2022.

In December 2021, a widely circulated cellphone video showed a handful of people arguing in a Dededo neighborhood while Garcia, who was off-duty, and was allegedly armed with what appeared to be a rifle, Post files state. It’s believed that Garcia was on his property at the time.