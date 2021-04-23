A retired police officer will serve four months in prison for a crime he committed two years ago.

Ryan Gene Guerrero Shimizu had a duty to uphold the law, but when he found a wallet on the floor at a mom and pop store in Chalan Pago, instead of turning it in, he took the money.

Shimizu took a deal with the government and was sentenced to four months of incarceration for theft as a misdemeanor.

The charges of theft of property lost or mislaid as a third-degree felony and official misconduct as a misdemeanor were dismissed.

The plea agreement set guidelines for the length of Shimizu's incarceration.

The Office of the Attorney General requested the maximum term of incarceration per the plea agreement, citing the seriousness of the crime.

"Regardless of the amount stolen, it was money the victim and his family depended on," said prosecuting attorney Rolland Wimberley. "We asked the court to impose a prison sentence because the defendant is a law enforcement officer who violated his oath to our people to protect and serve. He should be held to a higher standard."

The incident occurred in November 2019, when Shimizu was still employed with the Guam Police Department.

"In the instant case, the defendant stole money from a wallet that he picked up from the floor of the Familia Store."

The victim lost his wallet when it fell out of his pocket after paying for items earlier in the morning. When the victim went back to the store, he and the cashier saw footage from a video surveillance camera showing the defendant picking up the wallet, without anyone noticing, and leaving the store.

Shimizu was off duty at the time and dressed in civilian clothes. The cashier recognized him as a police officer who frequented the store.

"The defendant committed this crime despite his job being to protect and serve the public and did so in full view of the public and CCTV. The sentence for this crime must be such that it serves as a sufficient deterrence," stated the government's sentencing memorandum.

According to the government, surveillance footage showed Shimizu in his vehicle, looking through the wallet and pocketing the money before looking at the camera and driving away.

"Today's sentence is a part of the change needed to restore trust in the criminal justice system and faith in the government overall," said Attorney General Leevin Camacho. "By holding government officials accountable when they violate the law and trust that the community places in them, we are working to rebuild confidence in the system and government as a whole."

As part of his sentence, he must also pay $540 in restitution and complete a two-year probationary period following his release from the Department of Corrections.