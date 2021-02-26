Fred Francisco Blas, 63, denied the criminal charges filed against him in a superseding indictment filed Tuesday in the Superior Court of Guam.

The retired Guam Fire Department captain appeared before Judge Arthur Barcinas and pleaded not guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and incest as a misdemeanor.

Previously, a grand jury initially indicted him on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, Post files state.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin today, but trial will have to wait on the availability on a courtroom large enough to allow for safe social distancing.

Blas remains under house arrest on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.

He has been ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim.

December 2020 arrest

According to court documents, the suspect called the victim into his bedroom to smoke a marijuana cigarette together.

The suspect told her he was lonely, documents state.

That’s when the victim began to feel dizzy and numb from the marijuana cigarette, the prosecution stated in court documents.

The suspect then allegedly pushed her onto the bed and took off her clothes before he had sex with the victim.

The woman attempted to fight him off but was too numb, documents state.

The suspect claims the sexual acts were consensual, documents state.

Blas worked for GFD for 36 years. He retired as a fire captain in 2017.