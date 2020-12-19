A retired Guam Fire Department captain accused of raping a 31-year-old woman known to him told police the incident was consensual.

Fred Francisco Blas, 63, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

Blas was released from jail on Friday afternoon on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and placed under house arrest.

"I am going to reluctantly release you," said Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

Blas was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim.

According to court documents, the suspect called the victim into his bedroom to smoke a marijuana cigarette together.

The suspect told her he was lonely, documents state.

That’s when the victim began to feel cloudy, dizzy and numb from the marijuana cigarette, the prosecution stated in court documents.

The suspect then allegedly pushed her onto the bed and took off her clothes before he had sex with the victim.

The woman attempted to fight him off, but was too numb, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to officers that he touched the victim’s chest along with other acts before they had sex. However, he claims the acts were consensual, documents state.

The alleged incident occurred at the suspect’s Mangilao home on Dec. 8.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 28.

The Guam Daily Post confirmed that Blas worked for the GFD for 36 years. He retired as a fire captain in 2017.