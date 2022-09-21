Retired GPD officer chooses trial; OAG plans ‘parade’ of witnesses

Retired Guam Police Department Lt. Jojo Garcia will go to trial on terrorizing charges next week after indicating he will not negotiate with government prosecutors.

Garcia appeared Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam to plead to the charges in a superseding indictment filed by the Office of the Attorney General.

Garcia initially was indicted in June and pleaded not guilty to three charges of terrorizing and reckless conduct as third-degree felonies, along with charges of reckless conduct and official misconduct as misdemeanors.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The new indictment, according to Garcia's pro bono attorney, Peter Santos, added another individual as a victim.

Garcia once again pleaded not guilty to the charges and asserted his right to a speedy trial. Further court proceedings will start Sept. 28.

Resolution

After Santos confirmed he is prepared to go forward with trial, Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan noted for the record the prosecution had sent Garcia a "fair and reasonable" plea offer that Garcia declined.

Olan attempted to follow up to see if that was still the case, and suggested the Office of the Attorney General would even be open to a having the case go through the Veterans Treatment Court, which is designed by the Superior Court of Guam to have those who served in the military, such as Garcia, stay out of prison.

"That's already been discussed with Mr. Garcia and his position has not changed," said Santos, who confirmed his client would like to go to trial.

Evidence

In preparation for trial, Judge Maria T. Cenzon asked about Olan's request to have 404(b) evidence, which covers "other crimes, wrongs or acts," to prove Garcia's motive or intent in relation to the charges.

The evidence, which can be used only on a limited basis, "did not meet the threshold," according to Santos.

Cenzon, however, allowed attorneys to outline their arguments in writing and debate the issue more extensively on a later day.

In addition, Cenzon asked how many witnesses she should anticipate for the trial. Prosecutors replied they are preparing for 15 or 16.

"Your Honor, we're looking at a long parade of the defendant's subordinates, as well as his superiors, testifying against him," said Olan, who added a gun may be shown as evidence at the trial.

Santos, who is not required to call any witnesses to prove a case, said he may call Garcia's neighbors to testify.

Garcia allegedly threatened four people between November 2021 and January 2022.

In December 2021, a widely circulated cellphone video showed a handful of people arguing in a Dededo neighborhood while Garcia, who was off-duty, and was allegedly armed with what appeared to be a rifle, Post files state. Garcia reportedly was on his property at the time.