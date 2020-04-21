The Guam Fire Retirees Association answered the call to provide assistance to Guam’s first responders and the need for additional personal protective equipment.

Retired GFD Battalion Chief John Wusstig and other members of the organization donated 74 masks and filters on Monday afternoon.

“Having been there, we know what the challenges are. We wanted to step up and make this donation to the fire department so that all the first responders will be well-equipped,” said Wusstig.

The donation, valued at more than $1,500, will ensure all first responders are protected while responding to emergencies around the island, said GFD Chief Daniel Stone.

“They came from the ranks. They understand the needs, wants and challenges. They’re there to try and bridge those gaps and fill the needs. We are so grateful,” he said. “This is going to help complete the personal protective equipment need that we have right now.”