Retired officer may take plea deal in wallet theft

Retired police officer Ryan Gene Guerrero Shimizu was offered a plea deal by the Office of the Attorney General.

Shimizu appeared before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Wednesday.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown told the court they are hopeful for a nontrial resolution.

Defense attorney Randall Cunliffe said Shimizu is a military veteran and will be interviewed by Adult Probation Services to determine whether he qualifies for Veterans Treatment Court.

Shimizu is scheduled back in court on March 23 when his jury selection and trial are scheduled to begin. Judge Lamorena, however, said he could accept the plea deal at that time if both parties finalize the agreement.

In January, Shimizu pleaded not guilty to charges of theft of property lost or mislaid as a third-degree felony, theft as a misdemeanor and official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

The former Guam Police Department officer was indicted by a Superior Court grand jury nearly two months after his arrest and after his retirement from GPD.

On Nov. 14, 2019, Shimizu was identified as the suspect in a theft complaint after surveillance footage showed a man in civilian clothing picking up a wallet from the floor of Chalan Pago Familia Mart.

Instead of turning in the wallet to the store's cashier, Shimizu allegedly was seen bringing the wallet with him to his car parked outside.

Shimizu was still a police officer, but was off duty at the time.