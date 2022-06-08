Retired police lieutenant indicted

A police lieutenant with the Guam Police Department who recently retired from the force will have to answer to multiple criminal charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Jojo Templo Garcia, 56, was indicted on charges of three counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony, and three counts of reckless conduct, along with an additional charge of reckless conduct and official misconduct as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, Garcia allegedly threatened four victims between November 2021 and January of this year. Three of the alleged victims are fellow police officers.

On Nov. 10, 2021, Garcia allegedly threatened to commit violence dangerous to human life for one victim, and unjustifiably placed two police officers in danger of death or serious bodily injury. He also allegedly used his rank to command officers to harass another.

Garcia was accused of placing the first victim in danger of death of serious bodily injury when Garcia allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim on Nov. 11.

It's alleged that Garcia additionally told two women about his threat to commit a crime of violence dangerous to human life against a police major.

The indictment was handed down by a grand jury on Feb. 4 and a bench warrant was issued.

“Due to extenuating circumstances, he was not arrested and brought before the court until (Tuesday),” according to Attorney General Spokesperson Carlina Charfauros.

Charfauros said she is prohibited from discussing what caused the four-month delay.

Garcia remains free on bond and was ordered not to possess any firearms.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in local court on June 30.

Viral video

In Dec. 2021, cell phone video that showed at least a handful of people arguing in a Dededo neighborhood while Garcia, who was off duty, was allegedly armed with what appeared to be a rifle, Post files state. It’s believed that Garcia was on his property at the time.

But the AG’s then told The Post that their office was investigating the incident.

GPD also launched an internal affairs investigation previously confirming the lieutenant was being investigated on suspicion of unbecoming conduct for allegedly yelling profanities at a couple and pointing a firearm toward patrol officers and other residents in Dededo on Nov. 11.

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio has yet to confirm the status of the administrative investigation. He said he was also unaware of the indictment, adding that Garcia has since retired from GPD.