Retired Chief Master Sgt. Philip Taijeron Jr. is temporarily barred from entering Guam National Guard Barrigada Readiness Center facilities after allegedly making threats.

"As the adjutant general and garrison commander, Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigui takes the safety of her people seriously," public affairs office Mark Scott stated. "Protecting the force, both military and civilian, is a top priority."

"Access to the Barrigada Readiness Complex is a privilege - not a right."

Scott didn't have information specific to the threats but said if phone calls threaten physical harm or if policies at the Shoppette are abused then offenders may be denied access at the discretion of the commander.