Retiring judge: Jails are not the answer

Education is what’s needed in the ongoing battle against drugs on Guam, said retiring Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola.

“We just need to have more education. Jails are not the answer. Treatment is the answer and we just have to concentrate on the type of treatment that we are giving,” she told The Guam Daily Post. “We are all God’s children and we need to do what we need to do to help each other to get healthier, to get better, so we can keep the family together.”

Sukola, who presides over Juvenile Drug Court and General Jurisdiction cases, officially retires from the bench on March 26.

On Wednesday, District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood and Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo hosted a retirement presentation ceremony at the federal courthouse in her honor.

“We are going to celebrate the retirement of the longest serving designated federal judge,” said Tydingco-Gatewood.

Sukola was appointed the designated federal judge in 2004 and has been with the local court since 2002.

Her stance on education reflects other aspects of her career.

While in private practice for nearly 11 years she was a full-time assistant professor at the University of Guam. She also served as the director and deputy director for the Department of Education.

Her public service also includes working with the Public Defender’s Office, and legal counsel for the Port Authority of Guam board of directors and the Chamorro Land Trust Commission. She also served as counsel for Sen. Don Parkinson in the 17th Guam Legislature.

Tydingco-Gatewood touched on her service to the island at the ceremony on Wednesday, saying: “We congratulate Anita Sukola on her retirement from public service. Indeed she has a heart for our people, our island and our country.”

Sukola was joined by her family and dozens from the law community, along with government of Guam and military leaders.

“I am just so happy to hear, especially with the leadership that we have, that women continue to do what we need to do for the good of all,” said Sukola, as she spoke briefly during the ceremony and thanked the chief judge. “You are more than a sister to me and to my sister colleagues on the bench. You are a pillar and if I may say this in ending ... you are lady justice.”

Island leaders also took the opportunity to share personal stories, thanking Sukola for her longstanding service to the island.

Among them, Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas noted that Sukola is “always honorable and she’s always fair.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero described Sukola as a “person who is compassionate but also firm to the law.”

“I’ve always seen her as being very tough. I’ve always seen her as being very judicious and being very firm,” said Leon Guerrero. “I am very sad that you are retiring. We are losing a very smart and passionate person.”

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said Sukola “saved lives.”

“In her temperament, in her love for the island, she has saved so many lives,” he said.

Speaker Therese Terlaje said Sukola’s retirement is an “historic moment.”

“Judge Sukola preceded me and blazed the trail for women lawyers here on Guam, including myself,” Terlaje said.

Guam Bar Association President Jacqueline Terlaje also shared with Sukola that the GBA wants to host another ceremony to recognize her for her service and accomplishments.