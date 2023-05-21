Return for GovGuam investment discussed at DOA budget hearing

About a year to a year-and-a-half ago, the Department of Administration approved 16 entry-level officers into the Department of Corrections, only to see the same number of officers leave within that time frame, according DOA Deputy Director Elizabeth Fisher.

That development may be unfortunate, but shouldn't be surprising given employment issues in the government of Guam, particularly among the law enforcement agencies, where recruiting and maintaining officers have long proven challenging.

One of Fisher's major responsibilities at DOA was to address recruitment.

During a budget hearing on her agency Tuesday, Fisher told lawmakers she could speak specifically to DOC, the Guam Police Department and the Department of Public Health and Social Services because that is where her involvement has been.

"At DOC, we've not been able to keep up with the attrition at DOC. ... One of my goals is to find out why these officers are leaving so quickly. For GPD, we are losing officers to higher-paying jobs in the federal government and the military. Some of them are also leaving for off-island opportunities," Fisher said.

"With Public Health, I want to do the same thing and speak to these social workers because that's where we're seeing a lot of people quitting. Particularly with Public Health, we need to focus on recruitment efforts, similar to law enforcement. We are going to try and increase the capacity of our recruitment area in HR," she added.

DOA is set to replace its 30-year-old financial management information system within the next few years. An updated system will automate the application process into the system, Fisher told lawmakers.

"Small baby steps, but we are going to realign our strategy plan for recruitment," she added.

Return for investment

Sen. Joanne Brown said the government may need to look into establishing a return for the investment it makes in training employees.

"We're not simply wanting to train them so that they can go off to the federal government the next day. ... Like in scholarships and other things, the people of Guam provide the funding with the exchange of you come back, and you work so many years. ... Maybe that's something as a policy in the government we need to look at, or what's a reasonable return rate of time if we're investing in the training," Brown said.

The senator also said she believed it's important to know why employees decide to leave GovGuam, noting the reasons may include the quality of the work environment or leadership, or internal politics within agencies.

She also said application numbers among firefighters, customs and corrections officers, and police officer trainees are significant — in the hundreds to more than a thousand — but actual recruitment is only in the double digits.

"Are you able to quantify that to let us know why out of 1,037 (customs) applicants, there were only 40 recruited? Can we profile what the deficiencies were so that we know, and we can look at what opportunities can be provided for training as well, so that maybe we could get these people up to speed so that they do meet the credentials?" Brown asked.

DOA Director Edward Birn said the department came across that issue in practice last week, as DOA wasn't getting sufficient applications for vacant accounting positions.

"As we opened up the problem, it seems our requirements, which are for 24 credits in order to qualify for an accountant I, is very hard to get under the institutions that basically teach accounting, which is the (University of Guam) and (Guam Community College). So, we're going to have to look and see if we have to modify the number of credits or ask the institutions to modify their courses to match our requirements," Birn said.

Appropriations chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin said he didn't expect DOA to determine why people were resigning from GovGuam. He said individual agencies should be the ones providing DOA that information, characterizing DOA as simply a processing office.

"Every agency should come up with their own marketing program on how to recruit and how to retain people," San Agustin said.

But the senator also agreed that with all the funds spent to process individuals, there should be some commitment to work for the government for a number of years.

"DOA, if you need to, come up with something. And if you need a bill, I'm your oversight (chair). We'll introduce it," San Agustin said.