The USS Theodore Roosevelt left Guam on Thursday morning.

The Guam Daily Post captured the moment the aircraft carrier was guided by tugboats from Apra Harbor out into the Philippine Sea.

"It feels great to be back at sea," said Rear Adm. Stu Baker, commander of Carrier Strike Group 9. "Getting Theodore Roosevelt and Carrier Air Wing 11 one step closer to returning to their mission in the Indo-Pacific is a great achievement for the crew."

It departed around 8:30 a.m. local time.

The aircraft carrier is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The ship has been on Guam since March 27 after a growing number of crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 1,000 sailors had contracted the virus, with a large number of them who have since recovered.

The Navy announced earlier this week that some 3,000 sailors will continue on with the mission, while 1,800 others will remain in quarantine on Guam.

"We are scaling our manning on board based on our mission requirement," said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt's commanding officer. "Carrier qualification requires fewer personnel than other missions, and bringing fewer sailors on board will enable enhanced social distancing while underway."

The military said the sailors will also execute Navy COVID prevention and mitigation policies, including all required lessons learned from a safety stand down last week and a simulated underway earlier this week.

"It was an unprecedented challenge to get to this point and I'm proud of the Rough Rider Team's tenacity and resiliency in the face of uncertainty," said Sardiello. "We are extremely thankful for the dedicated support and hospitality of Gov. Leon Guerrero, her staff and the people of Guam. They have been steadfast and proactive partners throughout. We are also thankful for the efforts of our fellow service members on Guam for their resolute support. We owe them all a debt of gratitude that words cannot express."

The sailors who tested negative had spent 14 days in quarantine at hotel sites located outside the Navy base before being allowed to return to the aircraft carrier. Multiple sailors aboard the Theodore Roosevelt are also natives of Guam.

'An impressive, exciting moment'

Gov. Leon Guerrero said she attended the sendoff to wish them well.

"It was an impressive, exciting moment as the sailors are now back in their vessels. They are all very happy to be back. As they were sailing out in to the waters, I couldn't help but just be grateful and appreciative for our sailors," said Leon Guerrero. "I am very thankful for them. I am also honored that I was part of the contribution to their health and well being. On behalf of the people of Guam, I thank them for being welcoming and supportive."

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is the nation's fourth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier with a crew of nearly 5,000 sailors who support and conduct air operations at sea. The ship had left San Diego, California, for a scheduled Indo-Pacific deployment on Jan. 17.