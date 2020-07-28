Rev and Tax: 1,841 economic impact relief checks processed

REV AND TAX: Residents file their income tax forms at the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation on July 10. the department announced Monday more economic relief checks have been processed. Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation announced Monday the department processed 1,841 economic impact relief checks totaling about $2.74 million.

The checks were processed Thursday.

Altogether, for the months of April, May, June and July 2020, Rev and Tax processed 73,874 EIP Program payments totaling about $133.93 million, the department stated.

This represents about 89% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury.

The department stated it is processing EIP Program payments on a weekly basis. All EIP Program checks processed are transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing. The last batch was transmitted on Friday.

In line with the CARES Act, the department will continue to process EIP Program payments through Dec. 31, 2020. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you