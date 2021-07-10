Rev and Tax: $3.9M in tax refunds coming up

More than 1,000 Guam taxpayers will soon get tax refunds.

They will be the recipients of a batch of $3.9 million in tax refunds being sent out this week.

The Department of Revenue & Taxation processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks or pay by direct deposit 1,324 income tax refunds for tax year 2020 and prior tax years.

Taxpayers who owe a debt to GovGuam will see garnishment of all or part of their refunds.

These refunds are for error-free income tax returns filed on or before April 6.

According to the government's press release, the amount of tax refunds paid out this fiscal year, which started October 2020, is $165 million. That's more than three times the amount of refunds paid at this point last fiscal year, officials stated.

To check the status of your income tax refund, log into your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651.

DRT recommends that taxpayers utilize the ‘Lookup Status’ tool or use the ‘Contact Us’ section of the website or e-mail incometax@revtax.guam.gov.

