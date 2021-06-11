Rev and Tax: $4.28 million in unpaid property taxes for 2020

If you haven't paid your 2020 property tax yet, your name could be on the Department of Revenue and Taxation's newly released list of delinquent tax assessments totaling more than $4 million.

Rev and Tax Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu on Thursday told The Guam Daily Post there's some $4.28 million in unpaid property taxes listed for 2020.

These unpaid taxes are for 10,940 parcel identification numbers, the director said.

Any 2020 tax assessments that are not paid by July 5, will be declared "tax sold," the department said in a public notice.

The 2020 delinquent tax assessment list is available online at www.guamtax.com/notices/2020DelinquentTaxList.pdf, and in person at all mayors' offices and at Rev and Tax's Real Property Tax Division.

The amounts indicated in the list are for tax amounts only. The owed amounts could be anywhere from less than $10 to thousands of dollars.

Penalties, fees and interest will also be assessed when ready to pay, Rev and Tax said.

According to the department, the 2020 delinquent tax list may include payments made after May 5, 2021.

Rev and Tax asks that those who claim their 2020 tax assessment has been fully paid provide proof of payment to resolve the matter.

Guam has the lowest effective property tax rates in the United States, according to an Office of Public Accountability report in 2018, but it said the Government of Guam also had unrealized revenues from property taxes due to inefficiencies in their system, assessment and collection processes.