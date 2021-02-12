Rev and Tax: 5,965 EIP 2 checks processed

REV AND TAX: Residents get their temperatures checked before entering the Department of Revenue and Taxation main office in Barrigada on July 10, 2020. Post file photo

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed another 5,965 EIP 2 checks, funded by the federal government, totaling approximately $6.39 million.

EIP 2 was authorized by the COVID-related Tax Relief Act of 2020.

Checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing this week, Rev and Tax announced.

To date, 71,176 EIP 2 checks totaling approximately $75.3 million have been processed. March 19, 2021 is the last date that EIP 2 payments will be made.

EIP 2 Program payments are based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns or for non-filers, validly filed and processed Forms EIP-NF filed by Nov. 21, 2020.

(Daily Post Staff)

