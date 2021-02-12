Rev and Tax: 5,965 EIP 2 checks processed

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed another 5,965 EIP 2 checks, funded by the federal government, totaling approximately $6.39 million.

EIP 2 was authorized by the COVID-related Tax Relief Act of 2020.

Checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing this week, Rev and Tax announced.

To date, 71,176 EIP 2 checks totaling approximately $75.3 million have been processed. March 19, 2021 is the last date that EIP 2 payments will be made.

EIP 2 Program payments are based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns or for non-filers, validly filed and processed Forms EIP-NF filed by Nov. 21, 2020.

