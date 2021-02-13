Rev and Tax: 5,965 EIP2 checks processed

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed another 5,965 EIP2 checks, funded by the federal government, totaling approximately $6.39 million.

EIP2 was authorized by the COVID-related Tax Relief Act of 2020.

Checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing this week, Rev and Tax announced.

To date, 71,176 EIP2 checks totaling approximately $75.3 million have been processed. March 19, 2021, is the last date that EIP2 payments will be made.

EIP2 Program payments are based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns or, for nonfilers, validly filed and processed Forms EIP-NF filed by Nov. 21, 2020.