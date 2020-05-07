With the veto on Bill 333-35 overridden and the measure now law, agency heads are now required to submit to the Legislature agreements signed on behalf of the agency or the government of Guam related to the CARES Act, given certain parameters.

However, the Department of Revenue and Taxation said it is unable to provide agreements with the U.S. Department of the Treasury or Internal Revenue Service under provisions of federal law related to "confidentiality of information arising under treaty obligations."

According to the Cornell Law School Legal Information Institute, this code of federal law states in general that tax convention information cannot be disclosed, except in certain situations.

"I see no issue," said Sen. Therese Terlaje, sponsor to Bill 333.

Terlaje said she had informed the governor previously that if federal law "preempts their compliance with the local statute then of course they must comply with federal law."

Bill 333 was created with the intention of establishing the rapid and transparent implementation of federal and local assistance programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act is the federal aid law created to assist with the pandemic.

While Bill 333 initially received unanimous support from lawmakers, the governor vetoed the measure over concerns that compiling local and federal mandates could confuse the process, and that placing local requirements on top of existing federal ones would be an overreach of the Legislature's authority.

Is it enforceable?

Terlaje quickly requested an emergency session to perform an override. Only one senator voted nay – Sen. Amanda Shelton.

Her comments both during and after session dealt mostly with trust and transparency.

But in a statement explaining her decision, Shelton said in part that Bill 333 lacks an enforcement provision. She also questioned whether enforcement was possible and said she looked forward to seeing how the law would be enforced.

"I would like to think that is a question we will not have to answer because the trust and transparency is clearly evident and will not be called into question again," she added.

In response, Terlaje stated the law sets the standard for information expected by the public and the Legislature.

"Failure to provide the information is the same type of snubbing your nose at transparency as muting questions from the media during a press conference," she added. "If they don't want to comply, then they'll have to answer to the people of Guam."

Shelton said she is not against Bill 333, but maintains that trust and transparency cannot be legislated.

"I am still confident that with this new law there remains an opportunity for trust building with the executive branch that cannot be legislated. From my perspective, this is the ideal trust. This is the ideal transparency, because it is genuine – not forced but freely exchanged," she added.