The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation (DRT) Barrigada office will be open for limited services on Monday.

The department published guidance to outline the available services and times for the public.

Driver’s License/Guam ID and certain Business License services will not be available at DRT’s Main Office in Barrigada.

Driver’s License/Guam ID services will be available at the Agana Shopping Center Satellite Office only. For Driver’s License hours and services, please review Volume 3.

At this time, DRT services will be limited so that the department can adhere to the Governor’s mandates prescribed in PCOR2. Most DRT branches will be operating by appointment only.

Only those who are obtaining services from DRT, or assisting those obtaining services from DRT, will be allowed entry in any of DRT’s branches. In accordance with Executive Order 2020-14 and the Department of Public Health and Social Services Guidance Memo 2020-07, DRT reminds the public of the following: DRT will operate at no more than 50% of its occupancy limit, face masks are required for entry, social distancing will be strictly enforced, and individuals who are experiencing respiratory illness, including fever and cough will be denied entry.

Until further notice, DRT’s main office in Barrigada will be open Monday – Friday (excluding GovGuam holidays):

Office Hours - DRT Main Office, Barrigada:

8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - Services for individuals with disabilities, manamko’ (senior citizens), military veterans only (May be by appointment only for certain services. Please see Volume 3 for more information)

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Services for the general public (May be by appointment only for certain services. Please see Volume 3 for more information)

Services for individuals with disabilities, manamko' and military veterans will be available from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The department has recommended that all payments be made online and all forms be filed online, to the extent available.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06. Due to high call volumes, DRT highly recommends for questions/inquiries to be submitted at the “Contact Us” section of our website at https://guamtax.com or via e-mail to pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.

For general questions regarding Guam’s Economic Impact Payment (EIP) Program, please e-mail guameip@revtax.guam.gov.