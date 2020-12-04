Rev and Tax closed early today

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation closed at 1:30 p.m. today, Dec. 4, due to fumes in the Barrigada main office resulting from ongoing repairs.

DRT’s various branches are working to contact all individuals with appointments to reschedule as soon as possible.

The following are the e-mail addresses and contact numbers for the various DRT branches. DRT thanks the community for their continued patience.

• Driver's License Branch

635-7651/7666

driverslicense@revtax.guam.gov

• Vehicle Registration Branch

635-1886/1898

vehicleregistration@revtax.guam.gov

• Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program

635-1750/1888

motorcarrier@revtax.guam.gov

• Income Tax Assistance & Processing Branch

635-1809/1840

incometax@revtax.guam.gov

• Tax Accounting Branch

635-1824/7633

incometax@revtax.guam.gov

• Tax Enforcement Division

Collections Branch

635-1860/1861/1865/7612/7698

collections@revtax.guam.gov

• Criminal Investigation Branch

635-1769/1849

cib@revtax.guam.gov

• Tax Examination Branch

635-1783/1882/7635/7640

examination@revtax.guam.gov

• Real Property Tax Appraisal

635-1892/1895

realproperty@revtax.guam.gov

Real Property Tax Assessment

635-1768/1896

realproperty@revtax.guam.gov

• Regulatory Division

Compliance Branch (ABC)

635-1806

compliance@revtax.guam.gov

• Business Privilege Tax Branch (GRT)

635-1835/7623

bpt@revtax.guam.gov

• General Licensing & Registration Branch

635-1828/7621

businesslicense@revtax.guam.gov

Insurance, Securities, Banking & Real Estate

635-1846

isbre@revtax.guam.gov

• Weights & Measures Branch

635-1790/7661

weightsmeasures@revtax.guam.gov

• Technical Research & Appeals Bureau

635-1867/1894/7646

trab@revtax.guam.gov

Passport Office

635-8974

passport@revtax.guam.gov

Director's Office

635-1779/1817

directorsoffice@revtax.guam.gov