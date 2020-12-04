Rev and Tax closed early today

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation closed at 1:30 p.m. today, Dec. 4, due to fumes in the Barrigada main office resulting from ongoing repairs.
DRT’s various branches are working to contact all individuals with appointments to reschedule as soon as possible.
The following are the e-mail addresses and contact numbers for the various DRT branches. DRT thanks the community for their continued patience.
• Driver's License Branch
635-7651/7666
driverslicense@revtax.guam.gov
• Vehicle Registration Branch
635-1886/1898
vehicleregistration@revtax.guam.gov
• Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program
635-1750/1888
• Income Tax Assistance & Processing Branch
635-1809/1840
• Tax Accounting Branch
635-1824/7633
• Tax Enforcement Division
Collections Branch
635-1860/1861/1865/7612/7698
• Criminal Investigation Branch
635-1769/1849
• Tax Examination Branch
635-1783/1882/7635/7640
• Real Property Tax Appraisal
635-1892/1895
Real Property Tax Assessment
635-1768/1896
• Regulatory Division
Compliance Branch (ABC)
635-1806
• Business Privilege Tax Branch (GRT)
635-1835/7623
• General Licensing & Registration Branch
635-1828/7621
businesslicense@revtax.guam.gov
Insurance, Securities, Banking & Real Estate
635-1846
• Weights & Measures Branch
635-1790/7661
weightsmeasures@revtax.guam.gov
• Technical Research & Appeals Bureau
635-1867/1894/7646
Passport Office
635-8974
Director's Office
635-1779/1817