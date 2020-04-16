Rev and Tax developing a form for non-tax filers to avail of COVID-19 economic impact relief

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation is developing a form for non-tax filers to receive the COVID-19 economic impact relief, Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu said Thursday.

The form will be launched next week, she stated in a letter to Speaker Tina Muna Barnes. Barnes had asked Rev and Tax to provide a process for non-tax filers to receive the relief.

"The Department of Revenue and Taxation recognizes the dire needs of our people and our team has been working to ensure that we review the requirements of the CARES Act and provide guidance, as appropriate," Shimizu wrote.

"In line with this, our agency has been working on the development of a form for Guam non-filers," Mansapit-Shimizu stated.

In a letter Thursday, Barnes acknowledged the Rev and Tax director's effort.

“From the beginning, I know that Director Dafne Shimizu and her team has been working tirelessly to implement this program on Guam. Because of her leadership, Guam was the first to submit a draft implementation plan” stated Speaker Muña Barnes.