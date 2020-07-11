Rev and Tax: Electronic gaming license applications will be denied

The Department of Revenue and Taxation will no longer grant licenses for the operation of electronic gaming machines and will be denying any request to renew such licenses that existed prior to July 1. Existing licenses will be revoked, the department stated.

The notices have been posted at both the Business License Permit Center and the Rev and Tax main office in Barrigada, according to department Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.

The change in policy is made in accordance with a recent court judgment that determined the rules and regulations that Rev and Tax had used to issue licenses dating back to prior gubernatorial administrations are void.

In addition to the new policy, Rev and Tax has sent notices of "revocation/nonrenewal" to companies that had machines registered under the rules, to again comply with the judgment, which also called for the immediate revocation of such licenses.

The Office of the Attorney General had asked the Superior Court of Guam to invalidate gaming regulations because they were submitted by the Department of Revenue and Taxation without complying with the Administrative Adjudication Law. The AG won this case in March.

But Guam Music Inc., a defendant in the litigation, filed a notice to appeal to the Supreme Court on June 8, which was followed by another defendant, Atlas Amusement Enterprises Inc., on June 12.

Also on June 8, Guam Music filed the motion to place the court judgment on hold pending the appeal. Atlas joined the motion on June 12.

The AG has opposed the gaming operators' legal move to try to delay the enforcement of the court order.

Guam Music Inc. attorney Randy Cunliffe said if the stay is granted, it would mean game rooms, when Public Health allows, would be allowed to continue to operate the Liberty, Uncle Sam and Symbolix devices that were in question and the horse racing machines whose licenses were renewed.

Cunliffe said the closure of the game rooms during the pandemic has resulted in a "huge loss of income" to the government of Guam.

"We pay 8%-10% more tax than any other business. We pay not only GRT, but three other taxes so that’s big money for them," said Cunliffe. "Right now, with the government losing money hand over fist, they need the money."

He added that many game room operators got Payroll Protection Program loans and may have to pay back those loans if the game rooms don't open back up.

"They tried to keep people employed and now they may be screwed," Cunliffe said.