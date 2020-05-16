The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation launched an online form for those residents who did not file an income tax return for 2018 or 2019 and had gross income that did not exceed $12,200 for an individual or $24,400 for married couples for 2019 or 2018.

The Guam Economic Impact Payment for Non-Filers form is now available on the DRT website.

“Our team has been working to identify areas where we can utilize technology in line with our initiative to continue to flatten the curve and prevent the spread of COVID-19.” said director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu. “We’re happy to announce that the online version of the Form EIP-NF can now be filed from the safety of your homes.”

For those individuals who may not have access to a computer, hard copies of the form are available at mayors' offices.

“We thank Mayor’s Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan, and all our mayors for assisting with this effort,” added Mansapit-Shimizu. “They have been hugely supportive,” she said.

The form must be filed either: 1) online at www.myguamtax.com 2) at the drop box at DRT’s Barrigada office 3) by mail to Guam Dept. of Revenue and Taxation Taxpayer Services Division, P.O. Box 23607, Barrigada, GU 96921 or 4) at the DRT Main Office, Barrigada when normal office operations resume

To file the EIP-NF form online, go to www.myguamtax.com and register in the individual login section.

Guam residents who utilize the DRT drop box for filing should provide the following:

a. A minimum of two copies of the return – one for the government and one for the taxpayer

b. Phone number and e-mail address

c. Taxpayers who would like their copies to be mailed to them, should include a self-addressed stamped envelope.

Residents of Guam should not use the non-filer portal on the IRS website. All Guam residents are required to file with the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation.

DRT is the official agency responsible for administering and issuing guidance for the Guam EIP Program.

DRT has opened up a call center to answer questions about all DRT services. Please call the DRT call center numbers at 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06.

Due to high call volumes, however, DRT recommends e-mailing questions to pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov. For general questions regarding the Guam EIP Program, please e-mail guameip@revtax.guam.gov.