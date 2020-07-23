Rev and Tax office in Hagåtña closes

DRIVER'S LICENSE: Applicants turn in their applications at the Driver's License Division at the Department of Revenue and Taxation in February. The department's satellite office in the Agana Shopping Center has closed. Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post

The Department of Revenue and Taxation's Agana Shopping Center satellite office has closed.

The closure went into effect Wednesday, in part due to the expiration of its long-term lease with the Agana Shopping Center, the department announced the same day.

The department is looking for a "suitable" location for its satellite operations, according to the announcement.

The department's main office in Barrigada offers the following:

• Online appointments

• Service for senior citizens, veterans and persons with disabilities from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily. All others will be serviced from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Others who do not have online appointments for a driver's license process can be seen on Saturdays, Aug. 1, Aug. 8, and Aug. 15, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a walk-in basis.

For more information, contact Rev and Tax via email to pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.

