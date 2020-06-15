Rev and Tax opening Saturdays for driver's license applications

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation is opening Saturdays for people who want to apply for or renew their driver's license/REAL ID on a walk-in basis at the department's main office in Barrigada.

Saturday applications will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 20, June 27, July 11, July 18, Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15.

The first hour, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., will prioritize senior citizens, individuals with disabilities and military veterans, said Rev and Tax Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.

Rev and Tax will operate at 50% capacity and face masks and social distancing are required. Anyone with a fever will not be allowed entry.