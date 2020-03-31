Here's the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation information on various topics, from tax filing to vehicle registration, passport renewals, driver's licenses, tax payments and more:

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has released its second set of guidance, what is referred to as Volume 2, in the DRT COVID-19 Services Series due to Executive Order No. 2020-04, ​Relative to Responding to Confirmed Cases of Novel Coronavirus COVID-19, which declared a public health emergency in the island of Guam. This guidance is updated to reflect any changes which would be required due to the issuance of Executive Orders 2020-05, and 2020-06, ​Relative to the Creation of COVID-19 Unified Response Effort ("CURE") Action Team and Extension of Social Isolation Mandates​.

DRT will remain closed through April 13, 2020. This information is subject to change by the Department and is only applicable for the periods indicated.

In line with the People First Initiative issued by the Internal Revenue Service, DRT will, to the maximum extent possible to avoid in-person contacts. DRT reminds the community that all payments can be made online and all forms can be filed online.

Questions and inquiries may be submitted at the “Contact Us” section of the DRT webpage at https://guamtax.com​ or via e-mail to pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.

• BOARD MEETINGS​ - All board meetings scheduled for from March 16 – April 13, 2020, will be postponed. The boards impacted are as follows: the ABC Board, the Banking & Insurance Board, the Cannabis Control Board, and the Real Estate Commission. Updated meeting dates will be announced once available.

• DEADLINE FOR 2019 RETURNS- The deadline for filing and for paying any individual or corporate taxes due has been extended to July 15, 2020.

• ONLINE FILING - 2019 Forms 1040 which meet certain, specific criteria may be filed online.

• EXTENSIONS OF TIME TO FILE – WITH NO PAYMENT – Individual taxpayers may file online at myguamtax.com, the Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File Guam Individual Income Tax Return.

• DRT DROP BOX: If made with payment, go to Treasurer of Guam cashiers. Payment may be mailed certified with return receipt to the Treasurer of Guam.

• REAL PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION APPLICATION DEADLINE - The deadline for the application for real property tax exemptions has been moved to May 31, 2020. The original due date was March 15, 2020. The following are the exemptions:

1. Home exemption

2. Senior citizen/disability credit

3. Bona fide farmers exemption

4. Gold star veteran exemption

5. Application for educational, religious, and eleemosynary tax exemption

6. Application for right of way or public easement

• VEHICLE REGISTRATIONS EXPIRING IN MARCH AND APRIL 2020 – Any vehicle registrations which expire in March 2020 and April 2020 will be extended through May 31, 2020. Late fees will be waived for the period as long as renewal is done by May 31, 2020.

For any vehicle registrations which expired prior to March 2020, late fees will apply.

Renewals may be done online at https://www.myguamtax.com​. You must contact your insurance carrier and safety inspection agency to ensure that your insurance and safety inspection information are uploaded onto the​ ​https://guamtax.com​ website.

• DRIVER'S LICENSE AND GUAM I.D. ONLINE APPOINTMENTS

All online appointments for the period March 16 through April 13 will be accommodated at the Hagatna Satellite office when regular office hours resume.

• EXPIRED DRIVER'S LICENSES

For all driver's licenses which expire from March 16 through April 30, all late fees will be waived as long as renewal is done by May 31, 2020.

All driver's licenses which expired prior to March 16, late fees for the period from March 16 – April 30 will be waived as long as renewal is done by May 31, 2020. Any other late fees will apply.

• NEW DRIVER'S LICENSES/Guam I.D.s – issuance will resume when the office opens for normal operations.

• BUSINESS LICENSES

BUSINESS LICENSES EXPIRING IN MARCH 2020 AND APRIL 2020 –

Any business license expiring in March 2020 and April 2020 will be extended through May 31, 2020. Penalties will be waived for the period March 16 – April 30, 2020, as long as renewal is done by May 31, 2020.

Business licenses that do not require clearance may be renewed online.

DRT highly recommends that renewals be done online.

Business licenses that require clearance will have to be renewed at either the Business License and Permit Center or at DRT's Barrigada location once regular office hours resume.

BUSINESS LICENSES WHICH EXPIRED PRIOR TO MARCH 2020 –

Will be considered valid for the period of March 16, 2020, through April 30, 2020. Penalties will be charged.

NEW BUSINESS LICENSES - DRT will resume issuing new business licenses once regular, office operations resume.

• PASSPORT SERVICES​ - Passport services will not be available until regular, office operations resume. The U.S. Passport Service, in its announcement dated March 19, 2020, advised that all passport agencies are closed to the public until further notices and appointments will not be accepted. Please go to travel.state.gov for the latest information on passport services.

