Rev and Tax still closed for walk-ins

Don't head over to the Department of Revenue and Taxation office in Barrigada unless you have an appointment. And if you do have an appointment, you might get a call canceling it.

Three COVID-19 cases at Rev and Tax over the past two weeks have resulted in the department closing its doors to walk-ins.

"Due to the identification of three positive cases over the last two weeks, the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation ... will continue operating by appointment only at this time," the department stated on Monday.

Rev and Tax offices were decontaminated over the weekend and employees were tested on Saturday. Additional testing of employees will continue this week.

"Although DRT will be operating by appointment, certain branches will be closed as DRT continues to work with the Department of Public Health and Social Services on contact tracing," according to the department. "Those individuals who have appointments with branches that will be closed will be contacted to reschedule their appointments."

For information contact DRT branches as follows:

• Driver's License: 635-7651/7666, driverslicense@revtax.guam.gov;

• Vehicle Registration: 635-1886/1898, vehicleregistration@revtax.guam.gov;

• Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program: 635-1750/1888, motorcarrier@revtax.guam.gov;

• Business Privilege Tax: 635-1835/7623, bpt@revtax.guam.gov;

• Income Tax Assistance & Processing: 635-1809/1840, incometax@revtax.guam.gov;

• Collections: 635-1860/1861/1865/7612/7698, collections@revtax.guam.gov;

• Criminal Investigation: 635-1769/1849, cib@revtax.guam.gov;

• Tax Examination: 635-1783/1882/7635/7640, examination@revtax.guam.gov;

• Real Property Tax Appraisal and Real Property Tax Assessment: 635-1892/1895; realproperty@revtax.guam.gov

• Compliance Branch (ABC): 635-1806, compliance@revtax.guam.gov;

• Insurance, Securities, Banking & Real Estate: 635-1846, isbre@revtax.guam.gov;

• Passport Office: 635-8974, passport@revtax.guam.gov;

• Business License and Permit Center, General Licensing & Registration: 646-3102, businesslicense@revtax.guam.gov.