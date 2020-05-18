Rev & Tax announces limited services

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation office in Barrigada will be open for limited services starting Monday.

The department published guidance to outline the available services and times for the public.

Driver's licenses and Guam IDs, and certain business license services will not be available at the Barrigada office. Driver's license and Guam ID services will be available at the Agana Shopping Center satellite office only.

At this time, Rev & Tax services will be limited so the department can adhere to the governor's mandates prescribed during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2. Most branches will be operating only by appointment.

Only those obtaining services from Rev & Tax, or providing assistance to others, will be allowed entry into any department branches.

In accordance with Executive Order 2020-14 and Department of Public Health and Social Services Guidance Memo 2020-07, Rev & Tax reminds the public that: the department will operate at no more than 50% of its occupancy limit; face masks are required for entry; social distancing will be strictly enforced; and individuals experiencing respiratory illness, including fever and cough, will be denied entry.

Until further notice, the main office in Barrigada will be open Monday through Friday, excluding GovGuam holidays, at the following hours:

8-9:30 a.m. Services for individuals with disabilities, manåmko' and military veterans only, or by appointment only for certain services.

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Services for the general public, or by appointment only for certain services.

The department has recommended that all payments be made online and all forms be filed online, to the extent available.

Call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06. Due to high call volumes, Rev & Tax highly recommends that questions be submitted to the "Contact Us" section of the agency's website at https://guamtax.com or via e-mail to pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.

For general questions regarding Guam's Economic Impact Payment Program, e-mail guameip@revtax.guam.gov.