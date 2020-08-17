Rev & Tax: Fix issues with pandemic aid law

Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Shimizu has asked the Guam Legislature to address eight issues in a law that provides a one-time $500 pandemic cash benefit to certain families, so that it can meet the $10 million program funding cap.

Despite the concerns, Rev and Tax submitted a six-page document of proposed rules and regulations so it can implement the new law as required.

Without approved rules, the cash assistance under Public Law 35-94 cannot be implemented.

The law provides $500 in pandemic cash assistance to families that didn't qualify in the first round of pandemic assistance for their dependent children who are young adults over the age of 16 and are in school or have disabilities.

But Shimizu said the current law "allows for payments to be made to eligible individuals who may have already received or who are eligible to receive the Economic Impact Payment for qualifying children under the age of 17" under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

The governor, despite her reservations, allowed Sen. Amanda Shelton's Ayuda I Mangafa Help for Families Program legislation to lapse into law in June.

More than a month later, Rev and Tax is raising eight issues with the law, including its failure to address duplicate payments to eligible individuals who claim the same qualifying child or children.

The current law, Shimizu said, also does not explicitly state that an eligible individual must be a Guam resident to qualify for payment under the program.

"There is a concern that the amount to be paid out for the program will exceed $10 million," Shimizu wrote in an Aug. 11 letter to Speaker Tina Muña Barnes. "It is the position of (the Department of Revenue and Taxation) that if adjustments are made to the law so that it addresses the gap which it was meant to address, that this will not be the case."

The current law, she said, does not allow for payments to be made for individuals who are not required to file an income tax return except for Social Security recipients.

It also does not specifically allow for payments for those individuals who receive only Veterans Affairs benefits and who are not required to file an income tax return, Shimizu wrote.