Rev & Tax marks firsts: Tax refund direct deposit, online renewal of driver's licenses

For the first time on Guam, some residents started receiving their income tax refunds via direct bank deposits in January, Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu announced Wednesday.

Mansapit-Shimizu is optimistic that before this year ends, residents will have the option to renew their driver's license and Guam identification cards online.

Online business license applications should also become a reality this year, she said.

There's also a plan to have a permanent call center for Rev and Tax, she added.

Besides the option of direct deposit of tax refunds, taxpayers can now also check the status of their tax refunds on the Department of Revenue and Taxation's online portal, which is also a first for the island, Mansapit-Shimizu said.

Rev and Tax has been inundated with calls from the public about when they will get their tax refunds, so having a "check my tax refund" portal will be a big help.

"This is hugely exciting to us because this is the first time that we have been able to do these two things," Mansapit-Shimizu said, covering a wide range of topics as the guest speaker at the Guam Chamber of Commerce's general membership meeting Wednesday.

Spikes in online filings

At the height of the pandemic, Rev and Tax expanded its electronic filing of income tax Form 1040.

From around 800 online tax filings in fiscal year 2018, there are now some 3,000 filings in less than two months of the 2020 tax filing season.

The pandemic also allowed the agency to expand its online vehicle registration, with great success.

From fiscal 2017 to 2020, online vehicle registrations grew from a little more than 4,000 to over 26,000, and are expanding even more.

Four months into fiscal 2021, online vehicle registrations have reached some 26,000, "almost the level we saw the entire fiscal year 2020," Mansapit-Shimizu said.

Rev and Tax will also be moving its vehicle registration services out of its main building in Barrigada as early as April, which would then allow the agency to expand the walk-in driver's license services from two days to five days a week.

"We are pushing as hard as we can to try and get that going. Our team is constantly looking at ways we can improve our operations, ways that we can try and get more people into our building – of course, while keeping everyone safe and following Public Health guidelines. But I’m expecting the move to happen within the month of April," Mansapit-Shimizu said in a separate phone interview with The Guam Daily Post.

Third round of stimulus checks

But for those waiting for their $1,400 economic impact payment under the federal government's third round of pandemic relief, there's still no firm date when that will be released.

In less than a year, Rev and Tax was able to release more than $230 million in pandemic relief checks under EIP 1 and EIP 2, she said.

Mansapit-Shimizu said Rev and Tax continues to work with the IRS and Treasury on the implementation of EIP 3.

This will be followed by the discussion and implementation of the single-year adjustment to the child tax credit, and the reimbursement of earned income tax credits for Guam, she said.

Mansapit-Shimizu talked about the continued improvements in Rev and Tax services for individual and business customers, with emphasis on more online services and coping with COVID-19 pandemic realities.

The agency worked on the mandatory online filing of the business privilege tax under Public Law 35-99.

Guam Chamber of Commerce President Catherine Castro and Chairwoman Christine Baleto acknowledged the improvements made at Rev and Tax to make the services customer-friendly, while also looking forward to "more automated processes."

For more than a year now, she said, Rev and Tax has tried to balance COVID-19 health and safety concerns with that of continuing to provide public services.

"We believe that we've been able to accomplish quite a bit. However, we do recognize that there's still a lot of work that needs to get done to get to where we want to be," Mansapit-Shimizu said, thanking the Rev and Tax team for their commitment to serve.

Mansapit-Shimizu said there's still a lot to do in the area of modernization.

"In this coming year, we are working on making sure that we continue to modernize, update our systems, move more services online, and work on processes and improvements so we can identify deficiencies, make the experience with our government agency much better," she said.

During the question-and-answer portion with Chamber of Commerce members online, Mansapit-Shimizu said the agency is currently reviewing whether to decentralize Rev and Tax or continue to keep all its branches together. She said there's no plan at this time to open another tax amnesty program, but GovGuam has provided a lot of consideration during the pandemic, including a waiver of penalties and fees, and deferment of tax payments.

Another member asked what Rev and Tax has been doing to assist mayors and the Guam Police Department in identifying owners of vehicles abandoned on roadsides.

Mansapit-Shimizu said GPD now has "some level of access" to Rev and Tax systems to determine the registered owner of the vehicle.