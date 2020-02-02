A notice from the Department of Revenue and Taxation to local auto shops that provide vehicle inspections has been retracted.

The notice said:: "Effective immediately. Do not inspect any expired vehicle without a 5-day permit issued by DMV Registration Division."

Rev & Tax Director Dafne Shimizu said her team has spoken to vehicle inspectors but was unable to provide further details by Friday night.

A press release, however, was sent to The Guam Daily Post, from the supervisor of Weights & Measures, that the notice to inspectors was in error.

Supervisor James Lujan retracted the initial notice and apologized for any confusion or inconvenience caused, adding: "We have come to realize that this will place undue burden on the public and our staff. Please continue to inspect vehicles with expired registrations for renewal purposes so that we may get them compliant as soon as possible."

According to Rev & Tax documents, a vehicle has to undergo a safety inspection "within the same month your vehicle registration is required to be renewed."

The motor vehicle division does issue temporary permits for instances when a vehicle couldn't be inspected on that final month. This allows the driver to get the necessary inspection and insurance documents – both of which must be shown when drivers renew their vehicle registration.

According to Motor Vehicles Division Fees listing, "Permit A" allows a vehicle to be operated for 5 calendar days and costs $5. Documents don't specify whether that fee goes into the Abandoned Vehicle and Street Light Fund, into which vehicle registration fees are funneled.