Rev&Tax seeks 2021 start of business tax e-filing

Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Shimizu on Monday told senators that requiring electronic filing of the business privilege tax form by October 2020 would be "challenging," and recommended that it be moved to January or February 2021 instead.

Additional system programming may be needed to implement the measure and that requires additional time, she said.

Shimizu testified favorably on Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee's Bill 370, which seeks to mandate the electronic filing of monthly returns for business privilege taxes.

In the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic that requires social distancing, electronic filing of BPT will reduce crowding at Rev & Tax and will lessen in-person contact between employees and customers, Lee said.

"By making this change to how BPT is filed, we can also help businesses save precious time and resources, while further improving tax collections during a depressed economic period and beyond," she said.

Hours after the public hearing on Bill 371, the speaker called for a session on Aug. 10.

The Bureau of Budget and Management Research said the proposal would cost about $125,914 including hiring of two business tax service specialist and dedicated computers.

More online filers

At the hearing, Shimizu said in 2017, more individual taxpayers or nearly 57% filed their taxes online compared to those who filed in person at Rev & Tax.

The 2018, 2019 and 2020 data, she said, are still being prepared, and she expects that this trend continues.

Shimizu raised some points that she believes will be critical to ensure the proposal's sustainability and success:

Address the convenience fee charged to taxpayers using credit or debit cards

Absence of language on how to address taxpayers who may be unable to file online

More time to implement system changes, to February 2021.

"It is important to note that there are also taxpayers who file electronically yet make payments in person," Shimizu said.

Lee said Bill 370 still allows for the option of in-person payments.

"I just want to make that very clear that we’re not forcing anybody to make a payment online. There still should be an opportunity for them if they so choose to go in to any Treasurer of Guam and make this payment in person if they so choose," the senator said at the hearing.