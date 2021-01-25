The Department of Revenue and Taxation will be open for limited hours beginning today.

Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu said, with the island back in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, DRT will also reopen to walk-ins for certain branches – a precaution considering recent events with three employees testing positive for COVID-19. With the first employee testing positive almost two weeks ago, DRT closed off some administrative services but then two more employees tested positive, leading to the closure to protect both staffers and the community. The agency has since deep-cleaned the facility.

The agency will open at 8 a.m. Monday-Friday, but that first hour will be reserved for manåmko', individuals with disabilities and veterans. Then from 9 a.m. to noon, members of the general public will be able to walk in. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday Vehicle Registration Services will not be available, and on Thursday and Friday Driver's Licenses Services will not be available. The passport office will be operating by appointment only, according to the press release.

What to expect

Customers can expect delays and are encouraged to bring an umbrella, snacks and other necessary items. To be processed in a timely manner, ensure applications and required documents are filled out and complete.

DRT has implemented the following procedures relating to its services:

All individuals must remain in their vehicle when they arrive, whether for appointments or for walk-in service, until they have been notified by DRT personnel that they are clear to enter the DRT building.

All individuals will be required to sign in at their designated check-in station and must provide the following information as required by Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance: a) Date and time of the visit; b) Name of the individual(s); c) Assigned staff and/or table or workstation; and d) Phone and/or e-mail.

"Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the public by taking proactive steps outlined by DPHSS and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and protocols to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus while working to provide our services as expeditiously possible," the press release stated. "To the extent available, DRT highly encourages that all payments and forms be made and filed online, otherwise certain forms and noncash payments are accepted by mail and drop box."

Aid checks

Mansapit-Shimizu said her team is working to ensure the agency continues to provide essential services for the community while maintaining safety.

In particular, Rev and Tax employees are focused on getting aid checks for the Economic Impact Payment out this week.

DRT last week announced that checks for what has been dubbed EIP2 will be released. Federal officials last week approved the implementation plan and an advance of 90% of the $108 million allotted for Guam's payments.

DRT released a list of frequently asked questions, or FAQ, for Guam residents. This second round of stimulus checks, which gives residents $600 each, was authorized by the pandemic-related Tax Relief Act of 2020.

According to the FAQ, residents who didn't file a 2019 tax return or a Guam Form EIP-NF, Economic Impact Payment for Nonfilers, aren't eligible for payment. Taxpayers and nonfilers in this situation may claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on line 30 of their 2020 tax return. According to the 2020 instructions, "you may be able to claim the recovery rebate credit only if your economic impact payments are less than your credit."

Officials noted that the EIP2 checks "are automatic" for:

Eligible taxpayers who filed a 2019 tax return;

Those who receive Social Security retirement;

Survivor or disability benefits;

Railroad Retirement benefits as well as Supplemental Social Security Income; and

Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn't file a tax return.

Payments are also automatic for anyone who was eligible and successfully filed a Guam Form EIP-NF by Nov. 21, 2020, that has been validly processed by DRT, officials stated.

Frequently asked questions

Here are the FAQs:

Who is eligible for the second Economic Impact Payment (EIP2)?

Generally, if you're a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident alien, you may be eligible for $600 ($1,200 for a joint return), plus $600 for each qualifying child, if you (and your spouse if filing a joint return) aren't a dependent of another taxpayer on a 2019 tax return, have a social security number valid for employment and your adjusted gross income does not exceed:

$150,000 if married and filing a joint return or if filing as a qualifying widow or widower;

$112,500 if filing as head of household; or

$75,000 for eligible individuals using any other filing status.

Your payment will be reduced by 5% of the amount by which your AGI exceeds the applicable threshold above. Dependents 17 and older are not eligible qualifying children for purposes of EIP and EIP2.

Eligible individuals who did not receive an Economic Impact Payment – either the first or second payment – may claim the Recovery Rebate Credit when they file their 2020 tax return in 2021. DRT urges taxpayers to review the eligibility criteria when they file their 2020 tax return. You must account for all EIP payments to compute the RRC on Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR since EIPs are an advance payment of the RRC.

Payments are automatic for eligible taxpayers.

Payments are automatic for eligible taxpayers who filed a 2019 tax return, those who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Railroad Retirement benefits as well as Supplemental Social Security Income and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn't file a tax return. Payments are also automatic for anyone who was eligible and successfully filed a Guam Form EIP-NF by Nov. 21, 2020, that has been validly processed by DRT.

How do I find out if DRT is sending me a payment?

You can check the status of both the first and second payments by using the Check My EIP payment tool. The tool is being updated with new information and DRT anticipates the tool will be available within the next few weeks for taxpayers.

Will you receive a paper check?

Yes. Payments for EIP2 will be made by paper check and will be sent to the address on file with DRT.

Are more people eligible now for a payment than before?

Under the earlier CARES Act, joint returns of couples where only one member of the couple had a Social Security number were generally ineligible for a payment – unless they were a member of the military. But the CRTRA changes and expands that provision, and more people are now eligible. In this situation, these families will now be able to receive payments for the taxpayers and qualifying children of the family who have work-eligible SSNs. People in this group who don't receive an EIP can claim this when they file their 2020 tax returns under the RRC.

Is an incarcerated individual eligible for the payment?

Yes, individuals will not be denied EIPs solely because they are incarcerated. An incarcerated individual may be issued a payment if all eligibility requirements are met and the individual filed a 2019 tax return or Form EIP-NF with DRT by Nov. 21, 2020. Eligible incarcerated individuals may claim a 2020 RRC on line 30 of their 2020 tax return. Please refer to the instructions for the 2020 Form 1040 for more information.

Is any action needed by Social Security beneficiaries, railroad retirees and those receiving veterans' benefits who are not typically required to file a tax return?

Most Social Security retirement and disability beneficiaries, railroad retirees and those receiving veterans' benefits do not need to take any action to receive a payment. DRT worked directly with IRS and other relevant federal agencies to obtain the information needed to send out the new payments for this group. For eligible people in this group who didn't receive a payment for any reason, they can file a 2020 tax return.

Will a deceased individual receive the payment?

A payment won't be issued to someone who has died before Jan. 1, 2020. If you filed a joint return in 2019 and your spouse died before Jan. 1, 2020, you won't receive a $600 payment for your deceased spouse, but you'll still be issued up to $600 for you and $600 for any qualifying children, if all other eligibility criteria are met.

Regarding eligible individuals who died in 2020, the Recovery Rebate Credit may be claimed on line 30 of their 2020 tax return. Please refer to the instructions for the 2020 Form 1040 for more information.

I didn't file a 2019 tax return or a Guam Form EIP-NF. Am I eligible for a payment?

No. However, if you meet the eligibility requirement, you can still claim the RRC when you file your 2020 income tax return.

Will I receive anything for my tax records showing I received a second EIP?

Yes. You will receive a DRT notice, or letter about this payment. Please keep this notice to calculate your 2020 RRC.

Will DRT continue issuing the second EIP based on 2019 tax returns filed?

DRT will continue to issue payments for validly processed 2019 tax returns up to March 19, 2021. If your return is not validly processed in time to issue your payment, you may be eligible to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit when you file your 2020 tax return.

Where can I get more information?

For more information about EIPs and the 2020 RRC for Guam residents please contact guameip@revtax.guam.gov.