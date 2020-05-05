Rev & Tax's Economic Impact Payment plan approved by IRS, Treasury

Guam is now just waiting for the funding for the Economic Impact Payment following the U.S. Treasury's and the Internal Revenue Service's approval of the implementation plan.

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation announced that the federal entities approved of the plan, according to a press release. The release doesn't provide a timeline as to when Guamanians can expect checks.

According to the press release, Gov. Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua F. Tenorio will visit DRT this week to thank the employees who have been activated to work on the processing of EIP payments.

“Our administration is extremely grateful to President Trump, U.S. Secretary Mnuchin, IRS Commissioner Rettig, the teams at the IRS and the U.S. Treasury, and to our local DRT team for all their hard work to get this accomplished. Josh and I are so pleased that we will finally be able to make payments to our people – payments that they so greatly need at this time,” the governor said. “I want to thank everyone at DRT who has pushed so hard for this to get done. Our goal has always been to get people the cash they need as soon as possible, DRT understands that and is ready to get it done,” she said.

“Our team has put in a lot of work to get this done,” said Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu. “As members of our community, DRT recognizes how important an issue this is for our people. We will do our best to take care of them and we look forward to paying out these monies as soon as possible.”

“The IRS and the U.S. Treasury are now working on providing the funding for the EIP. They are working to do this ASAP,” added Mansapit-Shimizu.

All eligible Guam residents, including SSA/RRB/VA/SSI recipients will receive their EIP from Guam DRT.

DRT officials have said they're using 2018 tax filings to process the payouts. Many residents have voiced concerns with this, saying their situations have changed during that year, whether it's a change of address or they've had a child.

Congressman Michael San Nicolas has noted that DRT “processing 2018 filings and sidelining 2019 filings is not only contrary to the order established federally, it risks underfunding and excluding taxpayers who's more recent 2019 filings may have impacted eligibility.”

Guam residents stand to gain $134.8 million in federal economic impact funding as part of the CARES Act.

The stimulus check pays up to $1,200 for individual taxpayers, $2,400 for couples who filed tax returns jointly, and $500 for each dependent child.

For more information, Guamanians can call DRT at 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06. Due to high call volumes, however, DRT recommends e-mailing any questions regarding the Guam EIP Program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov​.