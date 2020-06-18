The FBI and local authorities have been made aware of the allegations raised by Janela Carrera, the governor’s communications director, that several people have published and shared on social media images of her nude and in intimate situations.

A civil complaint was filed in the Superior Court of Guam against several defendants to include Troy Torres and his company, Kandit Inc.

“It is a crime to distribute, advertise or offer nude, private images of another with the intent to harm, harass, intimidate, threaten or coerce the depicted person. Guam has joined at least 45 other states in standing against such civil rights violations,” said Vanessa Williams, Carrera’s attorney. “We are confident that the law will protect her and that she will prevail on the merits of her civil case. Revenge pornography is not only a crime, it is a pandemic of a different sort.”

The complaint states the defendants’ negligence caused Carrera to suffer severe emotional distress, including humiliation, mental anguish and anxiety.

“Due to the nature of the defendants’ conduct, it is obviously an extremely trying time for Mrs. Carrera and her family,” she said. “She thanks all of those who have extended their hand in friendship and support and stand against such outrageous conduct. With this action, Mrs. Carrera is proving that you are not powerless.”

The director of the governor’s communications team has asked the public to respect her privacy in this matter.

Carrera asked the court for a temporary restraining order and a jury trial to address the allegations.