'Revenge porn' victims can seek monetary damages under newly passed legislation

Victims of nonconsensual pornography are closer to gaining some relief from their perpetrators through the unanimous passage of Bill 102 Tuesday, its author announced in a press release.

Introduced by Sen. Mary Camacho Torres, the measure would provide civil recourse for victims whose intimate images were shared without their consent – enabling them to recover up to $10,000 or an amount equal to the economic and noneconomic damages caused by the disclosure of the images – whichever is greater.

While “revenge pornography” has been criminalized since 2016, Guam still lacks a statutory mechanism for victims to receive compensation for the harm they’ve endured. Torres stressed that there are clear economic consequences of victimization, including lost earnings, unemployment, therapy, psychological support, relocation expenses and legal fees.

The legislation:

· establishes a cause of action for the unauthorized disclosure of intimate images;

· outlines procedures that allow victims to protect their identity in court proceedings — eliminating the fear of further notoriety;

· allows the court to award reasonable attorney’s fees and costs in addition to the damages; and

· permits a plaintiff who prevails a case to recover punitive damages as well as any monetary gain made by the defendant from the disclosure of the intimate images.

According to a recent study published by the American Psychological Association, 1 in 12 individuals reported at least one instance of nonconsensual pornography victimization in their lifetime. Moreover, data from 2016 shows that 1 in 4 high school students on Guam have been exposed to sexting.

“While we can’t undo or erase their suffering, it is my hope that this bill provides a first step toward helping victims fight back and correct this injustice,” Torres said.