Revenue coming to GovGuam next year discussed

Lawmakers spent about three hours in the first substantial day of their legislative session focused on the upcoming fiscal year budget for the government of Guam.

Most of the discussion Wednesday focused on the forecast of revenue from taxes and fees expected from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023.

The Office of Finance and Budget, the Legislature’s in-house experts who develop its annual spending bill, proposed setting an overall revenue of more than $1 billion, which would be collected through three main funding categories:

• General fund revenue available to appropriate: $713.25 million.

• Special funds revenue: $199.59 million.

• Federal matching grants-in-aid: $109.46 million.

The recommended projection for the general fund, comprised of various income and business taxes, licensing fees and department charges, is about $35 million above the government’s current budgeted amount - which was itself increased by $55 million midway through the fiscal year. The OFB projection is also about $17.5 million above the request made through a budget proposed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Differences in projections for income tax categories were based on “current tracking” of those revenue sources, Steve Guerrero, director of OFB, told senators Wednesday.

OFB’s projection also frees up some $27 million to be spent, by reducing a general fund set-aside for tax refunds by that amount. The provision is meant to accurately budget for a year’s worth of tax refund payments, and can serve as a guarantee that cash needed for refunds isn’t spent on salaries or other operational expenses.

Regardless of what figure lawmakers adopt, however, the actual amount due to Guam residents filing their income taxes in the upcoming tax year will end up being paid. If necessary, the decision of what expenses or budgeted projects will be cut in order to make up the difference is left to the governor and her fiscal team. Administrations, including the current one, have also implemented budgetary reserves, rainy day funds and annual federal subsidies like Section 30 money to pay refunds above the provision adopted by lawmakers.

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, mostly agreed with the changes, explaining to lawmakers that since the governor submitted the budget in January, revenue collections have exceeded projections.

“Over the passage of time, there has been some upward movement in some of the revenue categories,” he said.

Carlson shared a “back of the napkin” estimate of what collections into the general fund are through the first week of August that “substantiates” OFB’s adjustments to projections “across the board,” he told senators.

Sen. Mary Torres asked Carlson to explain the implications of a proposed suspension of the government’s Rainy Day Fund, a reserve that can be banked or used to pay tax refunds, bills owed to vendors and other obligations.

Torres questioned why it was being funded yet also suspended in the same bill, and inquired if the language would also restrict using the money - even if it's needed.

“It almost implies that that authority is taken out by suspending it. Is that an overreach of that interpretation, if we were to strike it?” she asked.

Carlson said it reinforces a legislative desire for appropriations out of the Rainy Day Fund to be made by lawmakers down the road.

“We’ve progressed to the point where the Legislature has $28 million now in the Rainy Day Fund, and only the Legislature, with a vote of 10, can appropriate that money,” he said.

Torres still felt the language was “awkward,” and said she would consider an amendment to clarify the plain read of the provision.

“The language of the bill is rather confusing, because there are too many moving parts. And one can be misinterpreted and not read in conjunction with another part,” she said.

Session will resume at 10 a.m. today in the committee of the whole.