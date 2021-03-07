General Fund revenues are tracking $25 million below the fiscal year 2021 adopted revenue level according to the January Consolidated Revenue and Expenditure report. That means revenues are tracking to end at about $749 million, rather than $774 million as adopted.

According to Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson, that's about 3.25% negative deviance from the fiscal 2021 budget. Revenues falling below 3% at the end of a quarter would require a fiscal realignment plan.

Carlson said a fiscal realignment plan isn't necessary just yet, however.

Not only has the quarter not passed, but a snapshot from February collections shows $21 million in withholding tax, or $4 million above projections for the month, Carlson said during a Special Economic Service Meeting Friday. Additionally, $25 million was collected in Business Privilege Tax.

"So the revenue collection lag that we've been experiencing seems to be inching its way up. I will note that we have entered into a period of time where we're going to start seeing the economic benefits of increased capacities for businesses that are now allowed to open. We had businesses that could open but at reduced occupancy limits. Those have been raised. We have businesses that couldn't open for almost a year that were allowed to open two weeks ago or a week ago," Carlson said.

What that has done per the snapshot, according to Carlson, is adjust the budget tracking shortfall down to $20 million, or a 2.71% negative deviance compared to the adopted budget.

"That's a very significant improvement from the prior period," Carlson added.

The government's financial outlook may improve further with additional revenue postings by the time the formal February report is published near the end of March, Carlson said.

That news led Sen. Joe San Agustin, who holds oversight on appropriations, to say they could skip the part of the meeting agenda regarding a realignment plan.

A realignment plan did have to take place in 2018, Carlson said.

"I've said this a number of times to the Legislature, I don't want to ever have to do it again. I'm very hopeful that this spending increase and the collection efforts are materializing. I hope we're going to start getting closer and closer to the adopted revenue level," he added.