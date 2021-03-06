Review links 2 more deaths to COVID-19

The government of Guam has confirmed that the island has two more COVID-19-related deaths following a review.

With the review, Guam's death toll in this pandemic has risen to 133.

Four additional deaths are being reviewed, according to the Joint Information Center.

Public Health chief medical officer Dr. Felix Cabrera and territorial epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky, in coordination with the acting chief medical examiner, Dr. Philip Dauterman, have been conducting a review of all possible COVID-19-related deaths, JIC stated.

The 132nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred on Jan. 6, JIC reported Friday evening.

The patient was a 68-year-old woman with underlying health conditions. She was admitted to Guam Regional Medical City on Dec. 1, 2020, and tested positive upon admission. The patient died at home after being discharged from GRMC.

The 133rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 19. The patient was a 29-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

She presented with symptoms and initially tested negative upon admission to GMH. The patient was identified as a confirmed positive case following a confirmatory test performed by the Guam Public Health Laboratory.

“COVID-19 has taken too much from us, and today, our island continues to mourn additional losses due to this virus,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Scripture tells us, though we may grieve, we will also be shown compassion. To the people of Guam, we cannot lose sight of the progress we have made. We are the best line of defense against COVID-19, and we need to protect each other and keep our island safe.”

Guam’s COVID-19-related death count may be occasionally adjusted in the future, pending review results, JIC stated.