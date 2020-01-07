A proposal by the Governor’s Office to ban alcohol sales from midnight to 2 p.m. is getting mixed reviews from residents.

Danny Leon Guerrero calls the proposal “too restrictive."

"If they are minors, then, yes, let’s restrict them. But because they are not minors, I think that would be too restrictive. There is too many state regulations on people’s rights, and it’s an infringement of their pursuit of life, liberty and happiness," Leon Guerrero said.

Rose Cruz, 71, of Malesso, said she agrees with the proposed ban.

“It’s good. I agree with that. Because the generation today, sometimes they are out of hand, and sometimes the parents don’t know what they are doing.”

She said if the ban would help this generation than it is “for their own benefit and their own safety.

“This is a good idea," she said.

Too long for businesses

Thomas Tudela, 29, of Dededo said, “I don’t agree."

He said the impact could hurt businesses.

“No. That is too long. The store won’t make that much money if they have to wait until 2 p.m. versus 9 a.m.,” Tudela said.

Julie Suarez, 57, of Yigo said she supports the proposed restriction.

“I agree. There are too many accidents here due to alcohol,” she said.

She said it would also reduce crime overall.

“It would definitely,” Suarez said. “I’m sure it’s going to impact businesses, but life is more important than making a profit.”