Revised cannabis industry rules approved

The Cannabis Control Board has approved revisions to draft rules and regulations for the cannabis industry, possibly moving the process forward again after it had encountered a setback earlier this year.

The rules originally were completed in March and submitted to the Office of the Attorney General for review, but were sent back with suggested changes.

Various government agencies then proposed revisions based on the comments, board Chairperson Vanessa Williams said on Friday.

"Those were circulated to the board," she said. "We saw there was a proposed amendment to add an additional article with general provisions that will apply to all four types of cannabis facilities."

Many of the revisions were to provide additional clarity:

• Article 1 of the rules, which contains definitions, was amended to include more definitions for terms used throughout the regulations, Williams added.

• Article 2, which deals with the licensing of cannabis establishments, also was amended for clarity and formatting.

• Article 3 is the new addition that includes provisions of general applicability.

• Minor edits were made to Article 4, the former Article 3 and the section that regulates cultivation.

• For Article 5, rules for product manufacturing, several sections were relocated to Article 3 "to be clear that they apply to all cannabis establishments, not just the product manufacturing facilities," Williams said. The Department of Public Health and Social Services submitted technical amendments for this article.

• Sections were similarly relocated from Article 6 - retail cannabis stores - and placed in Article 3. Clarifications were also made as to which agency has primary enforcement authority under this article.

• Article 7, labeling and packaging, removed some unnecessary language and moved some sections to the definitions section. Public Health also provided technical amendments for this article.

• Article 8, which regulates cannabis testing, clarified which agency is regulating between the Department of Revenue and Taxation and Public Health for licensing and testing facilities, respectively.

• "Article 9 (enforcement and penalties) was amended to clarify the inspection powers over licensed establishments, to eliminate the seizure and forfeiture provisions that we were advised are not authorized by statute, and to clarify the process for fines and for administrative hearings," Williams said.

Cid Mostales, representing the Department of Public Health and Social Services, stated his agency was able to review only the clean copy of the amended rules Thursday night, and that language in Article 5 - referring to Public Health exercising its powers as a regulatory agency - is new to the agency.

Board member Adrian Cruz replied that the board had a meeting about that issue "a while back."

"But the copy that was given to us before when we were supposed to make the edits never reflected this (Section) 9501. ... I would just like ample time just on 9501 to get information from the other departments for review," Mostales said.

Williams stated that a main theme among the feedback from the OAG was the need to provide more clarity in terms of which agencies had primary enforcement over particular areas of the rules.

"The proposed revisions to add that 9501, and you'll note there's a similar statement in the remaining sections to indicate ... who's primarily overseeing this. And because this section relates to product manufacturing, where this is normally Public Health's purview, even outside of the cannabis space, that's why the proposed revision is that Public Health would be the primary regulating agency," Williams said.

Mostales indicated that he requested feedback from Public Health management but had not heard back by the time of the Cannabis Control Board meeting.

"That's why I cannot make a decision for them," he said.

Before the vote, Williams noted additional edits from Public Health needed to be inserted into the "clean copy" and, despite the issue with Article 5, the board does have proposed revisions that have addressed all concerns submitted by the OAG.

"So the ball is in our court. You've had an opportunity to review it. ... As I see it, I don't want to wait to hear back and see what anyone else thinks about what the rules state. We've done the work, so I think we're prepared to entertain a motion to approve these revisions," the chairperson said.

Board member Theresa Arriola, who is also the director of the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, made a motion to approve the revised rules. Cruz seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.

The rules will once again make their way to the OAG, where "hopefully they will pass muster" and be sent to the Legislature for the final step in the rule-making process, Williams said.

The rules are long overdue, as they were supposed to be adopted by April 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors, led to delays.

But there has been progress in other areas needed to stand up a cannabis industry on Guam. Just this week, Public Health executed a contract with Metrc for a seed-to-sale tracking system, which is required before any medicinal or adult-use cannabis sales occur.

Of course, laboratory testing is necessary for both Guam's medical marijuana and recreational marijuana industries. While there has been interest, no one has applied for the laboratory license, according to Public Health spokesperson Janela Carrera.