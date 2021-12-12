Revised rules and regulations for the compensation of dispossessed original landowners or their heirs may be submitted for approval by the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission early next year.

The rules are long overdue as no landowners have been compensated since the creation of the GALC Land Bank, and there may be thousands of landowners and heirs who are waiting.

GALC is charged with facilitating the return of excess federal land to original landowners or their heirs. In cases where land cannot be returned due to public use, landowners are to be compensated using funds from lease proceeds of nonancestral lands - the Land Bank.

Land Bank rules have been pending for years, but GALC Executive Director John Burch said he hopes to have the rules drafted by February for the commission's review.

If adopted by the commission, the rules will then proceed through the Office of the Attorney General, and then to the Legislature for review.

However, that is just one part of the issue. Another is funding.

Burch told lawmakers during an oversight hearing in April that the Land Bank contained about $13.8 million by the end of fiscal year 2020, but that it would not be enough. The balance has now grown to about $14.7 million, Burch said, a mixture of increased value among GALC leases and interest income from investing the funds.

But to determine how much the commission would need to compensate eligible landowners, GALC first needs to define who the beneficiaries are, which comes back to the regulations.

"The commissioners previously, they wanted to include beneficiaries, or to make beneficiaries inclusive of all those original landowners whose properties were taken by the federal government. They wanted to expand or amend the current law to include all of them, whether or not their properties were declared excess and returned to the government of Guam," Burch said.

Local law limits compensation to those who have properties kept by the government of Guam after being returned by the federal government, and does not include those whose properties are still under the federal government.

That had been a major problem area in the original draft rules, which included properties at Fena Lake, Sånta Rita-Sumai and others, according to Burch.

"That's what I'm working on now, is to rewrite the rules and regs to write it within the law and not to expand the law to include others outside of it," he said, adding the Legislature had not acted on prior submissions from the commission.

"I informed the commissioners that by (the Legislature's) inaction, that means that basically they don't want to expand or amend the law to include all of the dispossessed landowners whose properties were taken by the federal government," Burch said. "The current commissioners I think are more amenable to working within the law and taking care of the folks with properties up at Tiyan, the airport, those people and others like them whose properties were returned and are being kept by the government of Guam for continued public use."

Burch said he is the only one at GALC, which is just a three-man operation at the moment, who is available to write the rules. In addition to day-to-day tasks, such as working to grow the Land Bank, Burch said he must address Freedom of Information Act requests and oversight hearings.

Burch said he asked the Guam Economic Development Authority to help, and they assigned one employee to assist him.

More recently, GALC received a budget call notice for the fiscal 2023 budget and a first draft is due next Friday.

"We also need to close out last year's budget by the end of December 2021. This will be included in GALC's annual independent audit which should be completed by February 2022," Burch said.

"Preparing the Land Bank rules and regulations is also a priority. But the time sensitivity of the budget call and the annual independent audit requires our immediate attention," he said.