Revised war claims payment plan now law

The legislation that authorizes payment for World War II reparations is now law.

Acting Gov. Josh Tenorio signed Bill 230-36 into law Thursday, noting that the bill brings to fruition the administration's efforts to recognize the suffering Guam's people endured and to provide recompense.

"I have instructed the Department of Administration and the Guam Museum to begin operationalizing their respective responsibilities under the substitute bill, and will facilitate the convening of the adjudication committee tasked with determining the merits of the individual claims," Tenorio stated in a letter signing the bill into law.

The upcoming payouts mirror amounts and eligibility from the federal Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act. It would pay:

• $25,000 for parents, spouses or children of those who died as a result of the occupation.

• $15,000 for those who suffered rape or severe personal injury.

• $12,000 for those who suffered forced labor, disfigurement, scarring, burns or other injuries.

• $10,000 for those who suffered forced march or internment or who hid to evade internment.

Heirs of a "compensable Guam decedent" will be paid once all approved applications for World War II survivors are paid.

An adjudication commission will review claims, and will be under the administration of the Guam Museum.

While the administration works to implement the plan, Tenorio was critical of the funding source the Legislature identified with its revisions – the general fund balance collected in excess of fiscal year 2021 projected revenues.

The initial plan would have appropriated simply from the general fund.

"The Legislature's amendment again identifies 'excess' revenues as a source of funding, which, as I have pointed out in the past, is irresponsible fiscal policy and demonstrates a lack of understanding of how government finances work. This is not a time to complicate matters further at the expense of our people; it is a time to come together and work together to remedy a wrong our people have suffered for generations," Tenorio stated.

"Despite the Legislature's inability to agree on the fund source, our administration is committed to making these long-awaited payments without compromising responsible fiscal policy," he added.

Bill 230 passed with 12 "yes" votes and two excused absences. Sen. Joanne Brown was the lone senator to vote against the bill. She has consistently expressed concern over local funds being used to pay claims.

"I don't see where the justice is, where those who have been victimized as a result of (World War II) are ending up paying for their own compensation," Brown has said.