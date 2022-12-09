'Revitalize' tourism: GVB teams with South Korean universities

The Guam Visitors Bureau, in partnership with South Korean universities, hopes to strengthen tourism between the two destinations.

The tourism organization signed memorandums of understanding with CHA University and Baekseok University, which had GVB and the universities agree to "strengthen medical tourism, cultural exchange programs and tourism-related jobs between Guam and Korea," GVB stated in a press release.

The first memorandum was signed Monday at CHA Medical Group's premium health care center, Chaum, by GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez and the president of CHA University, Kim Dong Ik. The university specializes in world-class technology stem cell, infertility and reproductive medicine research that is associated with more than 60 partner hospitals, the bureau said in the release.

The second memorandum was established Wednesday with Baekseok University. The university is known "for producing (the) most overseas employment to Guam through (the) Korean government's support for (the) program known as 'K-Move' among universities in Korea," GVB stated.

“The partnerships we have forged with CHA University and Baekseok University are important to the further development of our Korea market. As Guam continues to emerge as a destination for study-abroad programs that cater to students and medical tourism, we are confident these MOUs will give our island a competitive advantage to reach new potential travelers within Korea,” said Nadine Leon Guerrero, GVB director of global marketing.

In addition, GVB hosted a year-end appreciation event Tuesday at the Conrad Seoul hotel. Attendees included airline officials, travel agents, tour operators, media and industry partners. Gutierrez said he believed the groups will help to continue revitalizing tourism on Guam.

“Un dangkulo na si Yu’os ma’åse’ to all our partners in Guam and Korea who have supported the revitalization of tourism on Guam. We are here to thank and celebrate each one of them and reignite our partnerships with one another,” Gutierrez said.

Market's impact

Since September, when South Korea lifted its pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers, visitors from South Korea have made up the majority of tourists visiting Guam.

In GVB's monthly arrival summaries for September and October, South Koreans have been 64% and 71%, respectively, of all visitors.

A look deeper into the statistics shows 18,065 people visited in September and 22,176 in October, which, compared to the same months in 2021, is an increase of 2,000% and 3,000%, respectively.

Nico Fujikawa, GVB director of tourism and strategic planning, told The Guam Daily Post earlier this year the arrival of more South Korean visitors, in particular, will be important for the recovering tourism industry, in part because of spending habits established prior to the pandemic in 2019.

“One of the things that's interesting is, that was the case a couple years back for Korea,” Fujikawa said. "The Korean market did kind of spend a little bit less than our Japan market. And there's a couple reasons for that. The Japanese market was always more mature, it was our primary market for so many decades and Korea, for the most part, was a new market. So they were learning where to spend their money, what to indulge on, what not to do. ... But after a couple years that kind of changed and they started to spend around the same."

In 2019, a Japanese tourist spent an average of $559.57 on island. A Korean tourist spent $590.13.

Korean tourists began to become repeat visitors around 2011 and 2012.

“Since then, these people that have come to Guam have returned. And so the Korean market actually became a little more mature within that decade, and a lot of the driving force behind that was Korea. In general, Korea has, as a nation, started to see a travel boom within their people,” Fujikawa said.

Repeat visitors mean the visitors knew how they wanted to spend their money when on island, Fujikawa said.

“They're very focused on what they spend because this is their second trip or their third trip. And so, for 2019 alone, Korea had about close to 40% of repeat visitors who have come to Guam prior,” he said.

In addition, Fujikawa stated, despite being happy with the 20,000-plus Korean visitors for the recent month, the island used to average 120,000 to 140,000 people a month.