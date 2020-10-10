Reward for information on dog drowning raised to $5K

Guam Animals in Need has raised the reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the drowning of a dog in Talofofo from $3,000 to $5,000, GAIN announced Friday.

An anonymous donor has raised the reward.

"Somebody tied a dog to a rock using rope and duct tape, and drowned it in a river. This sadistic killer is a danger to others, humans and animals. Please help us stop them," said Cyrus Luhr, GAIN board president.

The dog, possibly an adult terrier mix weighing 10 to 15 pounds with tan fur, was drowned in a river.

On Sept. 20, a jogger spotted the drowned dog floating near the bridge immediately north of Jeff’s Pirate Cove on Route 4 in Talofofo. The Guam Police Department began its investigation, and the Department of Agriculture and GAIN recovered the body.

Witnesses can provide information and collect the reward while remaining anonymous. GAIN encourages anyone with information to contact Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357) or guam.crimestoppersweb.com.