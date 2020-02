A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of an individual involved in thefts in Tumon.

Residents say a group of individuals have been seen riding in Tumon late at night and early in the morning stealing items from unlocked cars and residences.

They were caught on camera late Saturday night attempting to gain access to a residence in Tumon.

Those with information are asked to email: catchathief671@gmail.com.