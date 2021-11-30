Reward offered in Agriculture burglary

A $2,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help the Department of Agriculture find the person or people responsible for a recent rash of vandalism, burglary and theft of property reported at the agency’s Mangilao compound.
The items stolen include:
• Eight 265/65R17 4x4 Tires with 17-inch rims from Toyota Tacoma trucks.
• Parts from three Nissan Frontier 2005 King Cab trucks.
• An Allmand generator light tower with Mid-Pac Far East sticker markings.
• A gas tank.
• Solar exterior light panels.
Anyone with information can contact conservation officers at 671-864-TOKA (8652), 671-300-0760 or conservation@doag.guam.gov.