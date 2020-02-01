Guam Animals In Need is increasing the reward for any information that would lead to the prosecution of those who poisoned about a dozen dogs and cats that belonged to Merizo families, and beat as well as doused a Yigo family dog in gasoline before leaving him for dead.

“We won’t let this slide. We won’t stop until we get justice,” said GAIN board President Cyrus Luhr. “We’re boosting the rewards, and increasing pressure on monsters who did this."

With donations from the community, GAIN is offering:

• $4,000 for information on the "Merizo Pet Poisoner"; and

• $3,000 for information on Zeus' attacker.

The reward for the person who poisoned and killed Merizo pets was doubled to $4,000 for information leading to the arrest of the culprits responsible for the animal's deaths.

The 20 pets — 18 dogs and two cats — belonging to three families living on Quinene Road in Merizo, died under suspicious circumstances in mid November.

"Due to the locations of the pets, accidental poisoning was ruled out. Dr. Lisa Silk, of Isla Veterinary Clinic, confirmed that blood work and clinical analysis completed on two pets show evidence of antifreeze poisoning," the press release stated. "Poisoning a pet is a felony under Guam law."

The reward for the attacker of Zeus was tripled to $3,000.

On Jan. 14, sometime before 9:30 p.m., a person or persons trespassed onto the private property of Rossane Ikertang on Swamp Road in Dededo.

"They drenched her dog, Zeus, with gasoline, and beat him so severely that blood was found splattered on the outside walls of the home. Bloody rocks, including a large piece of cinder block, were found at the scene. When Zeus was found, the 5-year-old half-pit bull and half-boonie mix was terrified and in severe pain," the release stated. "He is now recovering at home after help and donations from the public."

The increases are made possible by donors who reached out to GAIN wanting to help catch the perpetrators. Marion Look, a longtime supporter of GAIN and animal welfare causes on Guam, donated $1,000 toward the reward increase. A second donor, who lives on Guam and wishes to remain anonymous, donated an additional $2,000. And, Dr. Thomas Poole, Guam’s Territorial Veterinarian who has long fought against animal cruelty, is personally donating $1,000.

GAIN reminds the public that they can collect the reward while remaining anonymous by calling Guam Crime Stoppers.

“These were truly evil acts. We need to catch these criminals before more animals or people are hurt,” Luhr said.