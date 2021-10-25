Reyer promoted at Asan overlook

PROMOTION: Lt. J.G. Conner Reyer, construction management engineer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas has his rank pinned on him by his spouse after he was promoted to his current rank at the War in the Pacific Asan Bay Overlook Oct. 21. Photo from NAVFAC Marianas Facebook page
